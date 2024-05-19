Eighteen municipalities of Palawan, including the provincial government, have received the 2023 Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) seal from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The municipalities that achieved GFH status are Aborlan, Agutaya, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Cuyo, Culion, Dumaran, El Nido, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, Sofroñio Española, and Taytay.

The GFH award is part of the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance program, which recognizes local government units (LGUs) that demonstrate adherence to stringent financial practices and compliance with relevant regulations.

The selection process includes a thorough assessment of compliance with accounting and auditing standards.