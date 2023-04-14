The Palawan provincial government, in cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and Globe Telecom, has launched a free SIM card registration assistance program to support the implementation of Republic Act No. 11934, also known as the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act.

The program started on April 13 at the Centennial Pavilion of the provincial capitol building and will run until the deadline on April 26, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Office of the Governor, Office of Board Member Juan Antonio E. Alvarez, and DICT Palawan will supervise the program.

According to Roque Dela Peña of the governor’s office, the provincial government is collaborating with the DICT to increase the number of registered SIMs for various telecommunication companies across the country. The government aims to provide free internet access and guidance to those who need to register.

Under RA 11934, the public must register their SIM cards within six months or before the set deadline to avoid deactivation by service providers. However, as per the latest report from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), only 38.8% of the country’s population has registered their SIM cards.

DICT Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Ian Dy urges the public to register their SIM cards as soon as possible to avoid the rush and prevent deactivation. Interested individuals can bring their mobile phones, SIM cards, valid government ID, and head to the Centennial Pavilion of the capitol building to register.

The Palawan provincial government hopes that the program will help increase the number of registered SIMs and aid in the implementation of the SIM registration act.

