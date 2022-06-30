Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates vows to build on the work done by his predecessor, saying he will focus on uplifting the quality of life of all Palaweños.

In his inaugural address Thursday, during the oath-taking ceremony of the elected provincial candidates at the PGP Convention Center, Governor Socrates pledged to improve the quality of life among his Palaweño constituents.

This, he claims, will be possible through various projects and programs that, among other things, will provide more livelihood, sustainable development, environmental protection, and more efficient health care systems.

Socrates also cited his father, the late governor Salvador “Badong” Socrates’ aspirations during the time that the latter sat in office.

“Naniniwala tayo na development is a moral imperative. Seryoso din tayo sa konsepto ng sambayanan, ibigsabihin dapat magkaisa tungo sa kahutihang panlahat–solidarity towards the common good,” Socrates said.

Meanwhile, Vice Governor Leoncio “Onsoy” Ola emphasized the need to continue medical scholarships and for additional funds for infrastructure and medical assistance as the province is gradually rehabilitating from the effects of the pandemic.

“Ito na rin ang hihilingin ko sa bagong gobernador na kailangan na madagdagan ang pondo para sa medical at financial assistance, ang daming tao palagi ang pumupunta sa legislative bago pa pumunta sa executive. Napakarami,” Ola said.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez, who is leaving office, also gave a speech about the state of the province. In it, he talked about some of his accomplishments, such as reducing poverty, building 16 hospitals in Palawan, giving medical, vocational, and college scholarships, opening two technical schools in Aborlan and Taytay, building 63 water systems, and a few others.

Alvarez also said that some national government projects, like the building of the Pag-asa sheltered port in Kalayaan and three roro ports in Borac, San Fernando, and Buliluyan, help the provincial government.

“Nailapit natin ang serbisyo sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatayo ng 16 na ospital kung saan 68 percent ay nagmula sa pondo ng pamahalaang panlalawigan. Batay sa datus ay umabot na din sa 25,000 ang nagtapos sa mga technical schools sa bayan ng Aborlan at Taytay,” Alvarez said.”

Ang mga proyekto at programa na ating nagawa ay bunga ng maayos na pagamit ng pondo ng pamahalaan na ipagpapatuloy ng bagong administrasyon,” Alvarez added.

As the representative for the 2nd district, Alvarez is also committed to keeping working on road projects and helping indigenous peoples (IPs) and older people.

“Agad nating sisimulan ang pagpapagawa ng mga kalsada sa mga barangay sa ating distrito. Isusulong din natin ang mga panukalang batas na magpapaunlad ng ating agrikultura, kalusugan, imprastraktura, transportasyon at komuniskasyon,” he said.

Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, 1st District Rep Edgar Salvame, 2nd District Rep Jose Chaves Alvarez, Board Members Juan Antonio Alvarez, Roseller Pineda, Winston Arzaga, Maria Angela Sabando, Nieves Rosento, Ryan Maminta, Al-Nashier Ibba, Marivic Roxas, Ariston Arzaga and Rafael Ortega Jr. also took oath on the same day.