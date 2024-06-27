The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Mimaropa has awarded the Palawan provincial government with a “highly functional” grade for its successful efforts in combating human trafficking, sexual abuse, and violence against women and children (VAWC).

The DILG-Mimaropa held its 2nd Quarterly Council Meeting of the Provincial Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, Violence Against Women and their Children, Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children, and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (PIACAT-VAWC-OSAEC-CSAEM) at the Provincial Capitol on June 26. The meeting focused on discussing the achievements in these areas.

The DILG conducted a Functionality Assessment of the Local Committees on Anti-Trafficking and Violence Against Women and their Children (LCAT-VAWC) where the Provincial Government scored 101%. All Local Government Units (LGUs) in the province were also given a ‘highly functional’ mark for the Municipal Level Functionality Assessment.

Jo-amie Tabat, DILG-Mimaropa Local Government Operations Officer II, expressed that he’s hopeful that Palawan can maintain its peak performance.

“Sana kung hindi man niyo malampasan ay ma-maintain niyo ‘yung ganitong performance,” Tabat said.

He also explained some points for further improvement of the work started by the provincial government through the PIACAT- VAWC- OSAEC- CSAEM Council.

Atty. Lara Mae O. Cacal, Peace and Order Program Director, discussed the reporting of the accomplishments of the member agencies of the council. It was also agreed to conduct capacity building for duty bearers and other stakeholders.

“Continuous tayong nagsu-surveillance sa South and North (Of Palawan). Continuous din po ‘yung communication natin with the PNP. ‘Yan po ang aking update with respect sa aming programa,” Cacal stated.