The provincial government is ready for the opening of Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023, starting June 9 until June 25.

LGUs and exhibitors are preparing for trade fairs featuring 20 municipalities, 44 private stalls, 22 souvenir stalls, and 12 food kiosks.

Caraenan sa Dalan offers 50 establishments with affordable Palaweño dishes.

Trade fairs open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Capitol Compound. Caraenan sa Dalan operates from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The festival celebrates 400 years of Christianity in Palawan with the theme “Baragatan Festival 2023 sa ika-400 taon ng Kristiyanismo sa Palawan! Makiisa at Makisaya… Ipagbunyi at ipagdiwang… Kultura at Kaugalian… Kasaysayan at Kabihasnan.”

