Barangay GAD monitors from 20 municipalities across Palawan participated in the Gender and Development (GAD) Capacity Building held on Thursday, June 15.

The training focused on basic typhoon preparedness measures, gender analysis, and stress management that are aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of Barangay GAD monitors in addressing gender-related concerns and promoting disaster preparedness in their respective communities.

Representatives from Aborlan, Agutaya, Araceli, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Coron, Culion, Cuyo, Dumaran, El Nido, Linapacan, Magsaysay, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Roxas, San Vicente, Española, and Taytay attended the event.

The activity was organized by the Provincial Gender and Development (GAD) Office as part of the Baragatan Festival 2023 celebration.