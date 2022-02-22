Palawan officials claim that local fuel costs are “overpriced” by roughly P5 per liter, and have urged gas retailers to roll back their pump prices.

In a privilege speech on Tuesday, Board Member Ryan Maminta said that local fuel prices, which are now hovering around P80 per liter, are “elevated.”

“Sa kasalukuyan ay tumatayo na sa P80 ang presyo ng gasolina samantalang P70 na ang krudo (diesel). Iba-iba pa ito habang lumalayo sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa City,” Maminta said.

“Tayo ay pormal na nakikiusap, nagsusumamo sa mga industry players sa lalawigan na tingnan muli at bisitahin ang kanilang presyo at tugunan ang sinabi ng DOE na may apat hanggang anim na pisong elevated price cost ang mga produktong petrolyo sa lalawigan ng Palawan kumpara sa Manila samantalang labas na po dito ang transport cost,” he added.

Maminta said increased fuel prices at the pump have already impacted the livelihoods of many impoverished families.

“Ang lubos na naapektuhan ay ang mga kababayan natin na ang kabuhayan ay gumagamit ng produktong petrolyo – mga mangingisda, magsasaka at tricycle driver,” he said.

Maminta urged petroleum companies in the province to revisit and lower their prices to help the Palaweños.

He also said that the elevated local prices was noted by the Department of Energy (DOE) itself.

The DOE has also ascribed the ’s increasing gasoline prices to worldwide market patterns, such as supply and demand in the international market, as well as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, which has an impact on global petroleum product pricing.

“Ayon kay Atty. Rino Abad ang pagtaas ng produktong petrolyo ay carry over pa nong sitwasyon noong 2021 hanggang ngayon, dahil sa demand and supply sa international market. Ang lubos naman na kakulangan ng produktong petrolyo na galing oil producing countries ay lubos na mababa samantalang ang demand sa buong mundo ay mataas,” Maminta said.

“Ang Palawan ay hindi ligtas sa ganito dahil tayo ay import dependent pagdating sa produktong petrolyo,” he added.