The Palawan Football Association has secured a spot in the Boys National Championship-National Group Stage after topping the U19 National Championship Second Division-Group C competitions held September 23-27 in Carmona, Cavite.

The Palawan Football Association (Palawan FA) won its final match against the Quezon Batangas Football Association (Quezon Batangas RFA) with a score of 5-1.

Jaryl Pineda and Titus Bagano each contributed two points, while Elmo Fernandez added one point, leading the team from the province to victory.

Palawan FA also secured wins against the Cavite Football Association (CAFA) with a score of 5-1 and a 4-0 victory against the Football Association of Rizal (FAR), which allowed the team to lead in the second division group C stage.

Furthermore, the top goal scorers for Palawan FA in the group stage were Bagano with 5 goals, Michael Azucena with 4 goals, and Pineda with 3 goals.