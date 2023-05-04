The Cultural Center of the Philippines Cultural Exchange Department (CCP CED) recently partnered with the provincial government of Palawan and the Negros Cultural Foundation, Inc. to present the “Art in the Workplace: Sining Alay sa Manggagawa” exhibition to honor the hard work and contributions of the province’s fishermen to the country’s cultural heritage.

On April 28th, the VJR hall of the Capitol hosted an exhibition with the purpose of honoring the diligent efforts and important contributions of Palawan’s fishermen to the cultural heritage of their country.

The event was attended by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Culture and Arts Program Manager Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, several department heads, and employees of the provincial government, along with representatives from the education sector. CCP Office of the President Consultant Prof. Alexander C. Cortez and Cultural Exchange Department Manager Carmencita “Chinggay” Bernardo were also present to deliver their messages of appreciation.

During the event, Governor Socrates expressed his gratitude to the guests for bringing culture and the performing arts closer to the people. He further emphasized that the Provincial Government is honored to welcome and thank the attendees for their presence and efforts.

Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates (4th from left) with Culture and Arts Program Manager Ceasar Sammy Magbanua (8th from left), Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Jay Bolusa (7th from left), CCP Office of the President Consultant Prof. Alexander Cortez (2nd from left) and Cultural Exchange Department Manager Carmencita “Chinggay” Bernardo (1st from left), Isay Alvarez (3rd from left), Robert Seña (5th from left), and Jobry Cimafranca (6th from left). | Photo from the Palawan Provincial Information Office

“I’m here to say thank you to our guests for their efforts to bring culture, to bring the performing arts closer to our people that includes me. So, salamat po sa inyong pagdala ng kultura sa amin (So, thank you for bringing culture to us). With that, on behalf of the provincial government, it is my honor to welcome you and to say thank you for your presence and efforts,” he said.

Cortez and Bernardo, in their respective speeches, recognized the significant contributions of Palawan’s fishermen to the country’s economy and cultural heritage. They conveyed their appreciation to them for providing joy to people through the bounty of their harvests.

“Kami ay nabubuhay ng matiwasay at masagana, kaya malaki ang utang na loob namin na kayo ay narito ngayon upang kayo ay aming bigyan ng kaunting paalaala, kaunting parangal na marahil ay hindi sapat upang kayo ay mabayaran o matumbasan ang inyong paghihirap o mga challenges na inyong hinaharap sa kasalukuyang panahon,” ayon kay Cortez.

(We are living peacefully and prosperously, that is why we are deeply grateful that you are here today to give us a little reminder, a little recognition that may not be enough to pay or compensate for your hardships or challenges that you are facing in the present time.)

The program featured performances of songs, music, and poetry by world class theatre icons Isay Alvarez, Robert Seña, Soliman Cruz, Jobry Cimafranca, as well as performances by the Palawan Dance Ensemble and the participants of the Theater Workshop.

“Pinapahalagahan namin ang sektor ng manggagawa dahil alam namin ang inyong kontribusyon sa ating ekonomiya at sa kaunlaran ng ating bayan. Sana sa bawat mamamayang Pilipino, sa bawat kagat nila ng isda na kanilang kakainin ay maalala nila na hirap, pagod, dugo, pawis at ang inyong buhay ang inyong sinasakripisyo para lamang makarating sa aming mga hapag kainan ang mga isdang’yan,” added Bernardo.

(We value the labor sector because we know your contribution to our economy and to the development of our country. We hope that with every Filipino citizen, with every bite of the fish they will eat, they will remember the hardships, exhaustion, blood, sweat, and your life that you sacrifice just to bring those fish to our dining tables.)

In the final part of the program, the president of the Aborlan Fishermen Association, Loreto Belarmino, expressed his gratitude for the invitation from CCP and the provincial government.

He recognized the importance of their livelihood and the significance of the event in honoring their contributions. The fishermen who attended the event were also given kits and tokens that they could use in their daily livelihood activities.

