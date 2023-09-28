A total of 156 hog and poultry raisers from the towns of Narra, Sofronio Española, and Brooke’s Point, recently participated in the Livestock and Poultry Seminar and Forum in relation to African Swine Fever (ASF) and Bird Flu organized by the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) on September 20-21.

This initiative is one of the measures being undertaken by the PVO to prevent and contain the spread of ASF in other parts of the province after the first case was confirmed in Barangay Cocoro in the town of Magsaysay.

According to ProVet, the provincial government aims to assist hog and poultry raisers in the province by enhancing their knowledge about animal diseases, particularly ASF and bird flu.

Meanwhile, ProVet, in collaboration with the Zoetis Philippines, Inc, vowed to continue conducting similar activities in various municipalities in the coming months.