The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is pushing for the development of joint tourism packages to promote the towns of Cuyo and Magsaysay in the province as cultural, historical, and ecological tourism destinations.

Board Member Maria Angela Sabando noted that tourism sites in the two island towns are readily available for tourists and only need promotion. She said the towns are complete with packages that include historical and cultural heritage, hiking, beaches, and island hopping.

“Maraming destinasyon na ngayon sa Cuyo at Magsaysay kaya lang hindi alam ng mga turista kung saan sila pupunta. Pagdating sa historical at cultural heritage, nandoon yung Cuyo Fort at yung Saint Michael the Archangel parish church ng Magsaysay. Then yung Mount Aguado na ginagawang pilgrimage site sa Cuyo, at sa Magsaysay naman yung Mount Bonbon, yung Capusan beach na famous din sa kite boarding at surfing at sa Manamoc island naman, mayroon ding Mount English,” Sabando said naming a few.

“So kung tutuusin, kumpleto talaga ang package. Kailangan lang matulungan yung dalawang LGU kung paano ma-develop yung package tour plans para yung pupunta ay mag-suit sa interest nila kung ano ang package na gusto nilang i-avail. sa tingin ko kailangan lang talaga makagawa ng tatlo hanggang limang tour packages doon para naman yung mga turista, hindi manghinayang sa pagpunta doon,” she added.

She also said Cuyo town plays an important role in the history of the province, having been its capital where the birth of Christianity was also born.

“At ang Cuyo ay dating capital ng palawan so sa kanila talaga nagsimula ang history ng Palawan so kailangan talagang makilala,” she said.

Aside from developing tour packages, the provincial board also approved separate resolution encouraging all local chief executives and punong barangays in Palawan to conduct lakbay aral activities in Cuyo to promote the cultural and historical tourism among local leaders along with the year-long celebration of 400 years of Christianity in Palawan.

“So ang proposed resolution ko i-package into one yung dalawang munisipyo kasi para mas may dating. At ini-encourage ko yung ating local officials na nagsasagawa ng lakbay aral, seminars and trainings, na sana, bago mag-tour sa ibang probinsya, i-appreciate muna nila yung mga munisipyo na pwedeng mag-offer din ng destinations na kailangan lang matulungan ng provincial government at provincial tourism office,” she said.

She further stated that the tourism promotion will help generate additional revenue for the Local Government Units and at the same time, create more jobs and livelihood for residents.

“Hindi malayo na matulad ang Cuyo at Magsaysay sa Coron in terms of tourism. Kasi malayo rin naman ang Coron, malayo rin naman ang El Nido at maging yung Balabac, so bakit hindi pwede sa Cuyo at Magsaysay na marami rin naming destinasyon na pwedeng puntahan pero kulang lang talaga sa pagpaplano, she explained. (with a report from Gerald Ticke)

Aira Genesa Magdayao