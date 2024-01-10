The Department of Tourism (DOT) in Mimaropa is anticipating that the region is poised to witness an upswing in cruise tourism this year, with a projected 37 cruise calls throughout 2024.

“Based on the recent schedule of cruise calls as of January 08, 2024, Palawan will welcome a combined number of 28 cruise calls in Puerto Princesa City, Coron, El Nido, and Balabac Islands,” DOT Mimaropa said Monday.

Apo Reef Natural Park and Lubang Island in Occidental Mindoro are slated for four cruise calls, the Romblon province for three, and Marinduque for two.

“More than 40,000 passengers and crew are expected to dock in Mimaropa throughout the year,” the DOT regional office stated.

The surge in cruise tourism aligns with the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s cruise portfolio, as affirmed earlier this month by the Department of Tourism.

The Philippines recently earned recognition as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination, further motivating efforts to capitalize on this distinction.

In 2023, the Philippines boasted a total of 125 ports of call, indicating a robust growth trajectory in the cruise tourism sector.

DOT said this trend is expected to continue with the increased focus on Mimaropa, particularly the picturesque landscapes and vibrant offerings of Palawan, a province that consistently captivates the interest of visitors.

“Puerto Princesa City and Coron in Palawan warmly welcomed Nicko Cruises’ Vasco da Gama, the first cruise ship of the year, on January 7 and 8, 2024, with more than 1,000 passengers and crew,” the statement read further.