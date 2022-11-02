While Palawan sustained no casualties due to Typhoon Paeng, some 2,168 families or over 7,591 individuals had been directly affected, the province’s disaster response office said.

According to a briefer released by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on November 1, the number of people who had to leave their homes rose from 3,554 to 5,872 in 12 of the province’s most affected municipalities.

Some 1,699 families or 5,872 individuals sought temporary shelter during the onslaught of the storm at the 95 evacuation centers established by the local barangays or local government units.

The PDRRMO also said that 46 houses were completely destroyed, 290 were partially destroyed, 62 were completely destroyed, 157 were partially destroyed, and one motor boat was missing.

Authorities are still consolidating other pertinent data to estimate the total cost of the storm’s damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

