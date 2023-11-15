The province of Palawan has sent its first batch of technical-vocational scholars to a training center in Laguna for a two-year Electromechanics Technology course.

The first batch consists of 48 scholars, aged 18 to 30, from the towns of Aborlan, Sofronio Española, and Taytay in the province. Their scholarship grants are provided by the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the spokesperson for the provincial government of Palawan, stated on Wednesday that on 14 November, they made a courtesy call to Governor Dennis Socrates; Board Member Rafael Ortega, the chairman of the basic education committee at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan; and Maria Victoria Baaco, the program manager of SPS Alay sa Kabataan.

“Governor Socrates instructed them to excel in their studies as scholars of the Palawan provincial government to ensure they receive a good education and employment that will contribute to the development of their character and abilities,” Cojamco said.

The provision of scholarship grants for those wishing to pursue technical and vocational courses at Technical and Vocational Institutions (TVIs) accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is based on Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A, Series of 2023, passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on May 3, 2023.

Cojamco said the ordinance was authored by Ortega at the request of Governor Socrates.

He explained that SPS Alay sa Kabataan will cover the tuition or training fees, accommodation, and food for the scholars for a period of six months, and the provincial government will also pay for their airfares to Manila.

The scholarship program anticipates spending at least P100,000 on each scholar for these expenses.

Cojamco added that after six months of study, the scholars will undergo on-the-job training at companies accredited by the training center, where they will be provided with appropriate allowances.

The scholars left for Manila today, November 15.