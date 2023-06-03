Palawan has taken the lead by capturing the largest number of wanted individuals among all the provinces in MIMAROPA in the ongoing five-month anti-crime campaign conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO).

PRO MIMAROPA regional director P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) achieved the highest number of arrests, with an impressive total of 334 individuals detained. Oriental Mindoro PPO followed closely with 236 arrests, while Occidental Mindoro PPO detained 159 individuals.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (CPO) apprehended 91 individuals, Romblon PPO arrested 71, and Marinduque PPO detained 48 individuals.

As of January this year, the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division (RIDMD) data reveals that a total of 243 individuals have been identified as the most wanted for diverse criminal cases.

One of the individuals apprehended was Severo Bernas Monte, a 46-year-old resident of Sitio New Panay, Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point, Palawan. He was identified as the fourth most wanted person in the MIMAROPA region.

The successful arrest took place during a law enforcement operation conducted by the Bataraza Municipal Police Station, with support from the Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 3rd Platoon of 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Provincial Intelligence Team under Regional Intelligence Division. The operation occurred in Barangay Marangas, Bataraza, on Tuesday, May 30, around 11:00 a.m.

A pending arrest warrant has been issued by the Regional Trial Court, specifically Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for the apprehension of Monte. The arrest warrant pertains to the crimes of qualified rape and rape by sexual assault.

The court has recommended that no bail be granted for the charge of qualified rape, while a bail amount of P120,000 has been set for the offense of rape by sexual assault.

The apprehended individual remains under police custody and will be handed over to the issuing court for proper disposition.

Doria expressed his appreciation for the dedicated personnel of PRO MIMAROPA, acknowledging their unwavering commitment in ensuring the success of each police operation.

“This triumph is a testament to PRO MIMAROPA’s commitment to realize the Chief PNP’s vision for a more effective and efficient police force, and to create safe and economically stable communities,” Doria remarked.

He further emphasized that these accomplishments were made possible through active police-community relations, which played a crucial role in supporting all PNP units in conducting relentless operations against criminal activities and individuals throughout the region.

