Electricity costs for consumers in Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province are expected to increase again from ₱14.7106 implemented in December 2023 to ₱17 this year.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco) explained Monday in a press conference held with the city government of Puerto Princesa that the increase is due to the necessity of arranging a fresh emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) since the existing contract for a 7.2 megawatt supply with Palawan Power Generation Incorporated (PPGI) is set to expire on January 25.

Establishing a new EPSA is considered the optimal approach to address the potential issue of a supply deficit, which could lead to rotational power interruptions, according to Paleco information officer Maria Janelle Rebusada.

Due to this situation, she advised members, consumers, and owners to adjust their expectations for higher electricity bills.

“Although 7.2 megawatts ang nakatakdang mawala sa supply mix natin, may forecasted demand na tayo sa taong 2024 na 12.95 megawatts na kailangan nating i-supply ng kuryente,” she said, stressing this as the reason why Paleco saw the need to enter into a new EPSA for a 15-megawatt replacement for PPGI.

Electricity bills will rise because, as in the case of Delta P Inc. (DPI), which entered into EPSA to prevent supply shortages, the true cost of power generation will determine the pricing.

In December, Palawan residents experienced an increase in their power bills, as rates went up from P13.6769 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in November to P14.7106 per kWh.

Paleco attributed the recent billing adjustments to a policy change. It clarified that the November bills incorporated partial support from the Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification (UCME). However, this situation shifted with the initiation of DPI’s EPSA on October 4, 2023.

Under the EPSA, the new tariff imposed by DPI on Paleco became the true cost of generation rate (TCGR), in alignment with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Circular No. DC2023-06-0021.

This circular outlines the policy for the mandatory competitive selection process by distribution utilities (DUs) for procuring power supply.

Furthermore, Section 2.3.5 of this circular, states that the procurement of emergency power supply is ineligible for any form of subsidy.

For the December billing cycle, spanning from October 25 to November 25, Paleco is now obliged to remit the TCGR payment to DPI throughout the entire cycle.

The signed PSA with S.I. Power Corporation (SIPCOR) by property tycoon Manuel Villar Jr. for a 20-megawatt 15-year conventional and renewable energy supply period to the main grid in the province was intended to mitigate the risk of supply loss from PPGI.

Paleco Institutional Services Manager Napoleon Cortes Jr. said that in March 2023, they had already filed their application for the approval of the Paleco-SIPCOR PSA to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

“Sa ngayon, ito yong hinihintay natin mula sa ERC. Na mabigay yong go signal na mag-umpisa na sila. Nakalagay doon sa kontrata natin na within one year, dapat makapag-operate na sila at makapagbigay ng energy supply,” he said.

“Ang problema sa ngayon, kino-comply pa ng SIPCOR yong mga requirements nila,” Cortes added.

Rebusada said since SIPCOR’s 20-megawatt mixed power supply is not yet fully functioning, it is necessary to create an EPSA to supplement the 7.2 megawatts that will no longer be available from PPGI.

They are presently in the process of awaiting proposals from independent power suppliers to assist in establishing the EPSA, thereby guaranteeing an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

“Kaya kinakailangan na magsagawa tayo ng tinatawag na EPSA. Nakalapit na tayo sa mga power providers—naghihintay tayo ng kanilang proposals,” she said.

DOE circular vs EPIRA law

Maylene Ballares, the chair of the Paleco board of directors, emphasized the importance of unity among members-consumers-owners (MCOs), residents, as well as local government officials of the city and province, to tackle the rising power rates.

She said there is a need to collectively petition the DOE to adhere to the provisions of Republic Act No. 9136, also known as the “Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), to reinstate subsidies, even with the presence of an EPSA, especially since Palawan falls under the Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG).

“Magsama-sama tayong pumunta sa DOE, sumulat ang mga local government units (LGUs) na ayusin [ang tungkol sa subsidy]. Kasi mayroong discrepancy sa between the DOE Circular [No. DC2023-06-0021] at EPIRA,” she said.

“We are a SPUG area, so we should have a subsidy, o yong Universal Charge on Missionary Electrification (UCME). Kung magkakaroon ng UCME subsidy, babalik sa dati ang bill natin. Hindi lang isang EPSA ang pinag-uusapan natin,” added Ballares. (with a report from Helen Mae Padrones)