Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates participated in the recently held donation ceremony for 100 units of chainsaws at the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Training Institute in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City, on June 30.

The chainsaw units were given to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs), and other government agencies including the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), KAAC, Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC), and Puerto Princesa Underground River management.

Socrates expressed that the government represents and embodies the shared desires and intentions of the people, transforming a society into a unified community.

He emphasizes the pride government workers take in their roles and acknowledges the importance and increasing significance of their service as disaster risk responders, particularly in the face of climate change.

“Government is the embodiment, the tangible manifestation, the personification of the collective will that transforms a society into a community—we take pride in being government workers, and of course, we recognize that the service we provide as disaster risk responders is not only essential but also increasingly vital as climate change continues to impact,” Socrates, who serves as the PCSD chairman, told the beneficiaries.

Aside from the governor, the event was led by the presence of Kyle Horton, the US Forest Service Program Manager, as the guest of honor.

Also present were Niño Rey Estoya, the acting executive director of PCSD Staff, and Ferdinand Zaballa, a Board Member who serves as the Vice Chairman of PCSD.