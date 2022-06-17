The Palawan Dreams: Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez’ Legacy Book Project was introduced on Friday during the grand opening of Baragatan Festival 2022 at the newly-built PGP Convention Center.

Master photographer George Tapan and veteran journalist Redempto Anda showed a glimpse of the content and design of the book and officially turned it over to Governor Alvarez.

Tapan said this is his second book on Palawan.

“Maybe this book is my favorite book [kasi] ito ang kanyang ginawa for the past nine years at ako naman ginawa ko ang book within 90 days,” Tapan said.

Anda explained that the 200-page book captures the whole beauty of Palawan and the achievements of the JCA administration.

This book also showed how the projects impact the daily lives of the Palaweños.

“Ang kaibahan nito sa unang libro ni Mr Tapan, this is unique in the sense na dahil hindi lang sya beauty shots ng Palawan but it tries to capture the beauty of Palawan at the same time chronicle, a vision that is manifested in the dreams of Governor JCA and every Palaweño for a better life,” Anda said.

Initially, around 3,000 copies will be printed. The official launching of the book will also be held this month.