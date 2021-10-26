29.6 C
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

PALAWAN NEWS offers you this
guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates'
stands for the May 2022 elections.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

FIRST DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE

  • ALVAREZ
  • BENIPAYO
  • REYES-GAO
  • SALVAME

SECOND DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE

  • ABUEG
  • ALVAREZ
  • CASCOLAN
  • DE LEON
  • GASTANES
  • MEJORADA

THIRD DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVE

  • ACOSTA
  • HAGEDORN

