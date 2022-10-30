The Provincial Risk Reduction Management Office reported that a total of 3,554 individuals, mostly from northern Palawan towns, have been evacuated following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Paeng in the province.

According to its most recent report, 1,762 people have been evacuated in the municipality of Coron. This is the highest number of people who have had to leave their homes in the province.

Roxas recorded 168 individuals evacuated, 554 in Cuyo, 186 in Magsaysay, 571 in Taytay, 132 in Busuanga, 50 in Araceli, 75 from Culion and 33 from San Vicente.

Brooke’s Point, the only southern Palawan town to have evacuated individuals, reported 13 cases.

PDRRMO chief Jerry Alili told Palawan News that most of the evacuees are still in the evacuation center.

“Hindi pa lahat (nakakabalik sa kanilang mga bahay). Iyong Coron di pa bumabalik” he said.

Meanwhile, 688 individuals were affected as a result of flight cancellations in Busuanga.

Some 204 adults and 13 infants were also reported to have been stranded in Coron Port as the Philippine Coast Guard issued a sea voyage suspension due to the gale warning raised by PAGASA on October 28.

