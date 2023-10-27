The Palawan Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) was honored as one of the “Most Responsive Office” in the Mimaropa region at the 34th National Statistics Month Closing Ceremony in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, on October 24.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Mimaropa acknowledged the valuable contributions and active participation of the PPDO in executing programs and activities of the agency. Palawan was one of only two local government units (LGUs) in the region to receive this honor from PSA.

Provincial Planning and Development staff Lorely Absalon and Mariquita Pontillas personally accepted the plaque of recognition.

The PPDO said the recognition underscores the effective partnership and cooperation between PPDO and PSA MIMAROPA and demonstrates the commitment of PPDO to support and participate in the initiatives and goals of PSA, emphasizing the importance of statistics and data in decision-making for the continued development of the region.