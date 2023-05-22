Athletes, coaches, and officials from the province of Palawan arrived in the town of Romblon, Romblon on Sunday, May 21, to participate in the highly anticipated 2023 MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Meet.

The contingent was warmly received by officials from the Department of Education (DepEd) Romblon and the local government, led by Mayor Gerard Montojo.

The MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Meet, originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is finally set to commence on Tuesday, May 23, and will conclude on Friday, May 26.

To kick off the events, separate competitions have been scheduled prior to the main meet. Athletics events will take place in Calapan City from May 1 to May 3, while Archery and Swimming competitions are set to be held in Romblon, Romblon from May 4 to May 6.

The athletes participating in the 2023 MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Meet from Palawan have proven their mettle during the recently concluded Provincial Meet in Bataraza, Palawan last May 7 to 12.

The Provincial Meet served as a platform for the Palaweño athletes to demonstrate their readiness and determination to excel in the upcoming regional competition.

According to DepEd Palawan’s Maylyn Dilig, around 240 athletes have qualified to participate in the regional athletic meet.

