Palawan declares support to proposed coco farmers’ trust fund law

Board Member Ryan Maminta, author of a resolution of support, said that among the salient feature of the bill includes the components of the coconut farmers and Industry development plan (CFIDP), allocation of trust fund, composition of PCA board and disposition of non-cash assets.

Palawan has formalized its support to Senate Bill No. 1396 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, author of a resolution of support, said that among the salient feature of the bill includes the components of the coconut farmers and Industry development plan (CFIDP), allocation of trust fund, composition of PCA board and disposition of non-cash assets.

He said that he utilization of Trust Fund will be made pursuant to the CFIDP which shall be prepared by PCA and approved by the president.

“The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has always been in favor of legislative measures leading to promote the well being including the welfare of our coconut farmer who are among country’s poorest of the poor,” he said.

Maminta added that plan should include the rehabilitation of the coconut industry in the next 99 years, the suggested life span of Trust Fund, programs, activities to increase farm productivity, income of farmers and coconut-based enterprises.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.