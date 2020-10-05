Palawan COVID cases rise as PPC sees spike

Puerto Princesa City saw a surge in local and community transmission cases, many of whom were close contacts of the 23-year-old male patient from Barangay Mandaragat who was announced positive for the disease on September 27.

Last week (September 28-October 3), Palawan recorded a total of 34 new cases and 35 recoveries. As of Monday (October 5) 12:00PM, the province currently has 85 active cases and a total of 365 recorded cases.

The island town of Magsaysay also recorded its first local transmission case Saturday (October 3). Nearby island town Cuyo also continued to see a rise in local transmission cases with a total of 13 added cases on by Saturday.

The city now has a total of eight local transmission cases that are currently active as of Monday (October 5). The patients are all close contacts of the Mandaragat patient, who was estimated to have 44 close contacts. However, a total of 50 patients in the city were swabbed within the course of last week, according to Incident Management Team chief Dr. Dean Palanca.

Coron also continued to record new cases of local transmission with four new cases announced last week on different dates. Three out of the four patients are medical frontliners, according to town health officials.

The remaining towns without any recorded cases are Linapacan, Balabac, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

