Palawan COVID-19 cases pick up in August

Palawan’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 24 new added from August 3-8.

Palawan’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 24 new added from August 3-8.

The week saw the highest recorded cases in a day for only one municipality, with Cuyo recording 10 new cases on August 5.

The town of Taytay also recorded its highest daily increase with five new confirmed cases recorded on Thursday (August 6).

Quezon added two new cases on August 5 and 7 without any formal announcement. Palawan News confirmed this through the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Araceli added one more case on August 4, bringing the town’s total active cases to three.

The town of Cuyo now has the highest number of active cases, after ten new cases added to six existing cases last Wednesday, bringing the town’s total to 16 active cases. The ten new patients are male returnees aged 27, 39, 19, 24, 44, and 43; and female LSIs aged 29, 1, 62, and 52.

Town mayor Mark Delos Reyes told the Palawan News on Wednesday that all new cases are locally stranded returnees, eight of which were considered “close contacts” of previously reported cases.

“‘Yong walo kasamahan ng July 21, ‘yong dalawa dumating dito sakay ng blessed Journey August 2,” Delos Reyes said. “‘Yong dalawa na dumating nitong August 2 ay ‘yong 52 female at saka 43 male.”

Puerto Princesa City recorded six new cases this week, when one 43-year-old uniformed personnel tested positive last August 5, and five new cases were announced in a live briefing yesterday (August 7).

The city’s five latest cases are a mixture of returning individuals who arrived on various dates, with one authorized person outside residence (APOR), who is also a close contact of the 43-year-old patient.

“Sa kanilang lima, may isang symptomatic habang ang apat ay asymptomatic. May sore throat ang symptomatic patient. Lima sila, ang isa ay 30-year-old female ROF, dumating August 1 via plane. Siya rin ay ang symptomatic. Ang pangalawa, ay female LSI, 25 years old, dumating via plane noong July 27. Siya ay close contact ng isang previous positive case. Ang pangatlo, ay isang APOR, 68-year-old male na dumating July 31 via plane, at isa rin siyang close contact ng isang positive case. Ang pang-apat, isang 17-year-old female LSI na dumating via plane noong August 3. At ang huli, ito ang pinakabata natin ngayon, isang one-year-old female, dumating via plane noong August 3,” said Dr. Dean Palanca, city Incident Management Team (IMT) said Friday (August 7).

Five new cases were added to Taytay on Thursday (August 6), the highest daily count for the town.

“[Si] 23-year-old na babae galing NCR na dumating sa atin via M/V Liliies noong July 18. [Si] 23-year-old na babae, 6-year-old boy, 4-year-old boy, [at] 2-year-old boy galing silang Mindoro thru NCR na dumating sa atin via 2Go noong July 19,” the town’ health officer said in an official statement.

Araceli also added one more positive case on August 4 though this went unannounced. The patient is a 36-year-old male LSI.

For recoveries, Puerto Princesa announced one patient to have recovered today (August 8. El Nido and Sofronio Española are both now COVID-free, with the former’s lone patient sent home August 1, and the latter’s five patients were confirmed to have recovered today (August 8. Cuyo also recorded a total of two new recoveries for this week, and the town of Roxas confirmed two new recoveries yesterday (August 7). Busuanga is also COVID-free after its lone active case was announced to have recovered on August 3. Taytay also recorded two new recoveries on August 3.

Remaining Palawan towns without any recorded cases are Agutaya, Balabac, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Magsaysay, and Narra.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, Ruth Rodriguez, and Patricia Laririt)

About the Author Palawan News