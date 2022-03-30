The Provincial Health Office (PHO) said the number of COVID-19 cases in Palawan is decreasing, with only four cases remaining as of March 28.

The decline, according to Dr. Faye Erika Labrador, chief of the PHO, can be attributed to the continuing testing and vaccination rollout.

“The reasons [of decline] may include practice of health protocols i.e. wearing or facemask, frequent hand washing, and the practice of social distancing, continued health advocacies, and stringent COVID 19 testing and vaccination roll-out,” she said.

According to the PHO daily bulletin obtained by Palawan News, there was one case each in Brooke’s Point and Quezon, as well as two instances in Sofronio Espaola.

In total, province of Palawan has 6,620 COVID-19 cases with 6,506 recoveries.

She said that province remain on its goal to eradicate COVID-19 cases and other illnesses.

Currently, PHO has reached 50.76 percent of fully vaccinated individuals from the 771,567 target population.