Palawan COVID-19 cases climb to 40

Palawan now has a total of 49 active cases in the municipalities and 11 active cases in Puerto Princesa City as of Sunday (December 6). A total of six recoveries were also reported throughout the week.

A total of 40 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Puerto Princesa City and municipalities in Palawan during the week of November 30-December 5, and 29 of them are from the island town of Cagayancillo.

Palawan now has a total of 49 active cases in the municipalities and 11 active cases in Puerto Princesa City as of Sunday (December 6). A total of six recoveries were also reported throughout the week.

Cagayancillo saw a rapid rise of cases within the week. Within a span of three days beginning Wednesday, the town reported a total of 15 new cases.

On Saturday, it saw 14 active cases in one day, the highest single-day record for the town so far. Disaster and health officials have both confirmed that all the town’s cases were instances of local transmission.

Another island town, Cuyo, reported new cases beginning Tuesday when two returning locals were reported to have tested positive for the disease. Two more were added the following day, bringing the town’s total active cases to 10.

The nearby island town Agutaya reported two new cases Wednesday, both returning locals.

Meanwhile, Bataraza is now down to one remaining active case after one patient was reported to have recovered on Friday.

Puerto Princesa City recorded three new cases Tuesday. One patient, an 18-year-old female, is a case of local transmission, while the other two are returning locals.

The city’s two new reported cases involve a 41-year-old male military personnel APOR from Barangay San Pedro and a 21-year-old local returnee from Barangay Sta. Monica.

The remaining towns without any reported COVID-19 cases are Linapacan and the Kalayaan group of islands. (with reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Romar Miranda, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)