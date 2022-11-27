A provincial legislator has asked local consumers to refrain from buying online pork products this Christmas season to protect the province from African swine fever and other livestock viral diseases.

Board Member Ariston Arzaga underscored that Palawan, being one of the few areas still free from ASF, should maintain strict measures to prevent possible contamination, including other animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Avian Flu.

“With this incoming Christmas season ay maraming mga online online na inoorder na hindi dumadaan siguro sa ating mga port areas at diretso na sa mga umoorder kaya iniencourage natin sila na irefrain muna habang nandito pa ang banta ng ASF,” Arzaga said.

“This is a resolution [requesting everyone to employ measures and refrain from buying online meat products] dahil medyo mahirap ang bagay na ito kung tayo ay masingitan ng mga produktong galing sa swine, hogs or pork. Iilan na lang tayo sa Pilipinas ang nasa gray zone pa ng ASF,” he added.

Arzaga also asked the port authorities to strengthen measures to ensure there will be no products with ASF.

In May of this year, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) reiterated its appeal to the public to help prevent the entry of the viral disease that will affect the province’s hog sector.

PVO also increased monitoring and surveillance efforts in municipalities with municipal veterinarians and agriculturists.

“Kaya nirerequest natin na sana as much as possible ay i-strengthen ang pagbabantay sa ating mga port area in coordination with the city government of Puerto Princesa,” he said.

