The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Mimaropa, in partnership with its Palawan office, convened representatives from the Palawan Construction Industry Tripartite Council (PALAWAN CITC), consisting of various construction firms in the province, on October 16 at the VJR Hall in the Capitol building.

The objective of the meeting was to strengthen the management of construction companies and enhance their knowledge of construction workers’ rights, in accordance with DOLE policies.

Discussions included various Department Orders (DOs), the Construction Safety and Health Program, and the DOLE Livelihood Program.

Under the leadership of DOLE Palawan, the Palawan CITC also held a meeting to formulate their Constitution and By-Laws.

Representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), and Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) were also in attendance.