Tourism industry stakeholders in Palawan have recently completed a two-day training workshop aimed at enhancing their skills and knowledge in delivering quality service to tourists.

The Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office (PTPDO) organized the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence Training Workshop in the municipalities of Busuanga and Coron.

The training was attended by 80 individuals, including accommodation and restaurant owners, managers, tour guides, academe, and other tourism-related stakeholders.

In addition to the workshop, PTPDO employees Mark Kenneth Camama and Annah Thess Graciano also conducted an orientation on DOT-Accreditation Application for Tourism-Related Establishments (TREs) in the towns of Busuanga and Coron and a technical visit to accommodation establishments in Culion.

Meanwhile, provincial tourism officer Maribel Buñi, along with promotions and marketing division chief Arnoldo Valdez, senior tourism operations officer Jennifer Socrates, Diane Gatchalian, and John Paul Sobere of the Statistics Division, attended the three-day Advanced Tourism Statistics Training for MIMAROPA Tourism Officers held at Aziza Paradise Hotel in Puerto Princesa from May 7-11.

The training for local tourism officers was organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT) MIMAROPA to increase their knowledge of tourism-related economic information, which is essential in determining tourism profiles, trends, policies, and maintaining the tourism industry’s progress.

The PTPDO and DOT MIMAROPA’s efforts to enhance the skills and knowledge of Palawan’s tourism industry stakeholders are part of the province’s efforts to promote and sustain its tourism industry, which is a significant contributor to its economy.

