The Department of Energy (DOE) said that while the country is moving away from coal energy, it sees no reason to stop Palawan from moving ahead with the construction of a coal-fired plant in Narra.

Rowena Cristina Guevarra, undersecretary of the Department of Energy (DOE), said in an interview at the U.S. Embassy’s 16th Annual Media Seminar, titled “Powering Progress: The Path Toward the Philippines’ Clean Energy Transition,” that power plants exempted from the moratorium are allowed to continue their operations, including the DMCI plant in Palawan.

“As long as they are exempted from the moratorium, they should go on. Kasi nandiyan na yung demand, tapos nag umpisa na yung investment, you should not stop them. We support those that are exempt from the moratorium. May listahan naman yan. So, kasali po yung DMCI sa Palawan,” she said.

In August 2021, a statement was released by DMCI regarding the construction of a 15-megawatt (MW) coal power plant in the municipality of Narra. The purpose of the project is to increase DMCI’s off-grid power generation capacity.

Guevarra explained that the Philippines is still a developing country and halting existing power plants will cause an imbalance that will affect the supply of power.

The DOE expressed optimism as their data-based prediction shows that renewable energy will soon overtake coal power plants, as RE is expected to eventually contribute more electricity.

“Kasama siya sa bilang namin kasi sobrang laki nung renewable. Kahit may pumasok na bagong coal tatalunin talaga nung renewable,” Guevarra added.