The province of Palawan is likely to be certified a drug-cleared province in 2022 based on the number of cleared barangays, following the decision of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

According to ROCBDC statistics, there are 62 remaining barangays out of 367 that are now undergoing drug review, according to a report released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Tuesday.

Florfe Anne Fernandez, PADAC’s focal person and senior administrative assistant, said in a separate statement that the drug review process is being stepped up to eliminate illegal drugs in the province, with the objective of declaring the province cleared by 2022.

Princess Urduja, Aramaywan, and Calategas in Narra, and Malis and Salogon in Brooke’s Point, were the most recent barangays to be certified drug-cleared in October.

“Tayo ay patuloy ang pagpunta sa mga munisipyo na nangangailangan ng tulong upang mapadali ang pagproseso ng kanilang mga requirements at maideklara ng drug-cleared,” Fernandez said.

In a data from the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Program (PADAP) of the provincial government, 12 Palawan municipalities have already been proclaimed drug-free, including Araceli, Dumaran, Busuanga, Cuyo, Linapacan, Kalayaan, Quezon, Agutaya, Sofronio Espaola, Roxas, San Vicente, Magsaysay, and Cagayancillo.

She said the provincial government has also set aside P50,000 for each municipality intended for their anti-illegal drugs program.

“May nakalaan din na tulong pinansyal ngayon ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Palawan na nagkakahalaga ng P50,000 sa bawat munisipyo para sa kanilang mga programa kontra droga,” Fernandez added.

ROCBDC is expected to conduct another set of evaluations to different barangays this month.

ROCBDC is a body created to strengthen the anti-illegal drugs campaign in the country which includes Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) as a lead agency.