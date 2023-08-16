Two committees of the provincial board will study a proposal for a Palawan climate resilience center, which aims to tackle climate change challenges and enhance community, ecosystem, and economic resilience against its effects.

On Tuesday, the resolution regarding this was forwarded for assessment to both the disaster management and appropriations committees.

Should it receive approval, its management will be entrusted to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), as affirmed by its author, Board Member Ryan Maminta.

It is outlined in Resolution No. 1246-23 titled “A Resolution Enjoining the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to Study and Consider the Idea of Establishing the Palawan Climate Resilience Center (PCRC).”

Maminta said the primary goal of the initiative is to enhance the preparedness and resilience of every community in the province. The center is envisioned to serve as a hub for research, policy development, and also as a coordinating body for the province and others, working towards achieving climate and disaster resilience.

“Ang PCRC ay magiging sentro, kung maaari ng research, policy formulation at coordinating arm ng Provincial Government sa kanyang pagtupad sa kanyang tungkulin to achieve climate and disaster resilience sa buong probinsiya,” said Maminta.

Moreover, he emphasized that despite the fact that the province isn’t prone to certain natural disasters such as earthquakes, it is still imperative for the provincial government to prioritize this matter in order to ensure preparedness.

Related to this, he also indicated that the provincial administration has set aside funds for this objective, drawn from the PDRRMO’s 5% Disaster Reduction Management Fund.

“Napapanahon [ito]—bagamat hindi katulad ng ibang lugar— sinasabi nilang safe ang Palawan, pero kailangan nating maging handa para sa kasalukuyan at susunod na henerasyon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Board Member Ariston Arzaga suggested to the body that in the implementation of the PCRC, the welfare of the agricultural sector should be taken into account to ensure the safety of farmers and fishermen, especially considering that both the farming system and fishing activities are highly influenced by climate and weather conditions.