Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine that conducts regular reviews of travel destinations around the world, named Palawan one of the 10 Best Islands in Asia on October 4.

With a score of 88.99, Palawan came in eighth place in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, in which readers chose the winners on their own. Boracay got the top spot, with a score of 95.13.

Last year, Boracay received a reader’s choice score of 97.54, while Palawan received a score of 93.26.

Here’s the ranking for the best islands in Asia, according to 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler:

  1. Boracay, Philippines 95.13
  2. Bali, Indonesia 93.9
  3. Koh Samui, Thailand 92.13
  4. Langkawi, Malaysia 90.97
  5. Phuket, Thailand 90.88
  6. Phú Quốc, Vietnam 89.77
  7. Sri Lanka 89.17
  8. Palawan, Philippines 88.99
  9. Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan 83
  10. Phi Phi Islands, Thailand 76.41

