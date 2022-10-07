Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine that conducts regular reviews of travel destinations around the world, named Palawan one of the 10 Best Islands in Asia on October 4.
With a score of 88.99, Palawan came in eighth place in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, in which readers chose the winners on their own. Boracay got the top spot, with a score of 95.13.
Last year, Boracay received a reader’s choice score of 97.54, while Palawan received a score of 93.26.
Here’s the ranking for the best islands in Asia, according to 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler:
- Boracay, Philippines 95.13
- Bali, Indonesia 93.9
- Koh Samui, Thailand 92.13
- Langkawi, Malaysia 90.97
- Phuket, Thailand 90.88
- Phú Quốc, Vietnam 89.77
- Sri Lanka 89.17
- Palawan, Philippines 88.99
- Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan 83
- Phi Phi Islands, Thailand 76.41