Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine that conducts regular reviews of travel destinations around the world, named Palawan one of the 10 Best Islands in Asia on October 4.

With a score of 88.99, Palawan came in eighth place in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards survey, in which readers chose the winners on their own. Boracay got the top spot, with a score of 95.13.

Last year, Boracay received a reader’s choice score of 97.54, while Palawan received a score of 93.26.

Here’s the ranking for the best islands in Asia, according to 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler:

Boracay, Philippines 95.13 Bali, Indonesia 93.9 Koh Samui, Thailand 92.13 Langkawi, Malaysia 90.97 Phuket, Thailand 90.88 Phú Quốc, Vietnam 89.77 Sri Lanka 89.17 Palawan, Philippines 88.99 Okinawa & Ryuku Islands, Japan 83 Phi Phi Islands, Thailand 76.41

