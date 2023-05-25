The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA, in partnership with RCBC and DTI Palawan, on Tuesday held a comprehensive Digital Marketing Seminar for local cooperatives.

The event, held in Narra, Palawan, aimed to equip nine Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) with digital tools and techniques to help CARP beneficiaries.

The seminar provided a platform for ARBOs to explore various approaches to digital marketing, enabling them to tap into a wider customer base and enhance their online presence.

Representatives from RCBC, Mr. Donato Flores and Mr. Rennier Katigbak, also unveiled their latest program, the RCBC ATM Go. This new initiative showcased the potential of digital transformation for businesses, offering participants a glimpse into the future of financial services. By highlighting the benefits of the RCBC ATM Go, the seminar provided ARBOs with valuable knowledge on leveraging digital banking solutions to streamline their operations and expand their reach.

The Digital Marketing Seminar was also made available online. Twelve Negosyo Center Business Counselors participated in the event remotely, underscoring the commitment to extend learning opportunities beyond physical boundaries. This virtual aspect of the seminar allowed a wider audience to benefit from the discussions and resources shared, fostering a culture of knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Meanwhile, DTI MIMAROPA also hekld a comprehensive Branding Seminar in Roxas, Palawan on Wednesday, May 24. The event focused on the Dumarao Greenfields Multi-Purpose Cooperative. Leading the discussion were Ms. Mabel Pagayona and Mr. Francis Uapal, CARP Regional and Provincial Coordinators, who emphasized the significance of branding for organizations.

The seminar also focused on the crucial aspect of protecting brand assets through Intellectual Property (IP) rights. By highlighting the importance of safeguarding intellectual property, participants were equipped with the knowledge needed to secure their brands and prevent unauthorized use or infringement.

The seminar served as a platform for ARBOs to understand the legal mechanisms available to protect their intellectual property, further solidifying their market positions.

