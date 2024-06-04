The provincial government is currently continuing Phase 2 of the interior renovation of the capitol building, with a budget of over ₱4 million.

This comes after the completion of Phase 1, which focused on the renovation of its exterior walls and had a budget of nearly ₱12 million, started in 2021.

Provincial Engineer Aireen Laguisma said the project aims to enhance the appearance of the Capitol Building, addressing issues faced by its walls, particularly those surrounding it with marble.

“Ang gusto nating ma-achieve sa proyektong ito ay upang maging malinis tingnan ang kapitolyo mula sa loob at labas nito. Kung ating mapapansin ay marumi na talaga ang mga marmol kahit pa nililinis ito ng ating General Services Office,” Laguisma said Tuesday.

(What we aim to achieve with this project is to make the capitol building look clean both from the inside and outside. If you notice, the marble is already quite dirty despite our General Services Office’s efforts to clean it.)

She emphasized that the changes in the appearance and facilities of the Capitol Building are important to ensure its resilience in the face of climate changes and modern challenges.

The renovations are expected to foster stability and improve public service delivery for Palaweños, aligning with Governor Dennis Socrates’ good governance agenda.

“Siyempre, ang risk na pwedeng maging epekto nito sa mga tao dahil nagtatanggalan na rin at nahuhulog na ang mga marble tiles kaya mas minabuting tanggalin na lang ang mga ito para sa safety at beautification ng capitol compound, she said.

(Of course, there’s the risk it poses to people since the marble tiles are already falling off. It’s deemed safer and more aesthetically pleasing to remove them for the safety and beautification of the capitol compound.)

The Capitol Building, a popular landmark in Puerto Princesa City, is a 6,000 sq. meter structure constructed by Titan Construction Corporation on a four-hectare land in Barangay Tanglaw, Puerto Princesa City, in July 1989.

The three-story building was built through the efforts of former Speaker Ramon Mitra Jr., Congressman David Ponce de Leon, and Governor Victoriano Rodriguez. Its architectural design stands out at the corner of Rizal Avenue and Fernandez Street due to its Christian-Muslim motif, symbolizing the unity of the Palaweños.

Inside the building, one can see its lobby resembling a guitar-shaped design, with a floor made of black and white marble slabs, as well as dual spiral staircases leading to the second and third floors. A mosaic-tiled skylight dome can also be seen hanging atop the central area.

Eduardo Castrillo, a well-known Filipino sculptor, created a metal and stained glass sculpture that stands out in the lobby.

Among the capitol’s facilities is the Multi-Purpose Hall, which can accommodate 350 people and is now called the VJR Hall, after previous Governor Rodriguez. There is also a canteen on the premises for staff and tourists.

The Capitol Building’s walls are decorated with ashler marble. However, its color has progressively altered due to weather changes and the passage of more than three decades after its creation. Renovations and architectural improvements have been required due to issues with the facilities and offices’ walls and ceilings.