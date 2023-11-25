The Palawan Bonsai Society resumed its annual exhibit after three years, introducing the first competition event during the opening ceremony of their 5th Bonsai Show this Friday at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Honorio “Nonoy” Echague, the show chairman of the bonsai society in the province, stated that the members meticulously cultivated the miniature trees displayed at the public exhibit during the three-year hiatus of the event.

“Ang pagkakaiba nito, [noong] nakaraan kasi exhibit lang, no competition. Dito naglalaban laban talaga kung sino yung pinakamaganda sa mga categories nila,” Echague said, pointing out that the exhibition that will be until November 26 will showcase an impressive collection of bonsai trees, each demonstrating unique styling and careful cultivation.

With the theme “Living Sculpture: A Focus on Form, Balance, and Expression,” the bonsai trees on display are grouped according to size categories. They will be judged both per category and for an overall award by Bonsai Maestro Romy Dino from the Philippine Bonsai Society, Inc.

BIG MOMENT FOR MINIATURE TREES: Jun Frago, president of the Palawan Bonsai Society, City Tourism Officer Toto Alvior, and Martin De Leon, assistant mall manager of SM City Puerto Princesa, officially open the bonsai exhibit on November 24, 2023.

This year’s exhibition primarily featured tropical bonsai species such as sampalok, complemented by imported four-season species like juniper and mojave, as well as flowering varieties such as camantigue and bougainvillea.

Previous displays included suiseki stones—naturally occurring, ornately-shaped rocks—among the bonsai, a feature that Palawan Bonsai Society (PBS) hopes to introduce as a separate competition category next year.

Joseph V. Estrada, the spokesperson for PBS, explained that while most of the trees displayed were offshoots of decades-old trees, either imported or traded overseas or from regions like Mindanao, developing these into actual bonsai took two to three years of growth.

He also explained that most of the main trunks of the displayed bonsai were rescued from beaches being bulldozed by land developers.

“We also have nursery grown trees, we don’t actually hunt them from the wild. If it is threatened, para kaming Palawan wildlife conservation and rescue center, Palawan bonsai wildlife ang dating sa amin, kasi we rescue them from the wild na nate-threaten ng human incursion– that’s how we sustainably practice the art of bonsai,” Estrada added.

Estrada emphasized that the art of bonsai making should be passed on to future generations, a hope he believes will be reflected as the membership of PBS grows in the coming years.

“You cannot take away the art, it’s always there. You cannot stop people from doing this because of restrictions, but being sustainable, that itself that can also be a consideration to practice the profession the art and the hobby of doing bonsai,” he said.

“We will be outlived by our trees but our legacy will still remain. Mawala na kami, nandiyan pa yung mga puno.”