Puerto Princesa City
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
PALAWAN NEWS offers you this guide to help you navigate your way through
knowing your local and national candidates' stands for the May 2022 elections.

UNOFFICIAL CANDIDATES

FIRST DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER

  • Alarcon, Sotero D. (Independent)
  • Alvarez, Juan Antonio E. (National Unity Party)
  • Arzaga, Winston G. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Cabiguen, Enrico M. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Caralipio, Rouel G. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Condesa, Romel F. (Independent)
  • Dalag, David Dweine C. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Fortes, Julius Ceasar A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Fox, Michelle D. (Independent)
  • Gabriel, Natividad M. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Katon, Edmundo P. (Independent)
  • Lagan, Robert James S. (Reform PH-People’s Party)
  • Latube, Daniel G. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Miguel, Val Derek B. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Mones, Jun M. (Independent)
  • Pablico, Victor R. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Palanca, Yuri M. (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)
  • Pineda, Roseller S. (Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan)
  • Rosento, Nieves C. (People’s Reform Party)
  • Sabando, Maria Angela V. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Trampe, Rosanna P. (Independent)
  • Trinidad, Edgardo O. (Independent)
  • Tumampil, Jon O. (Independent)
  • Ventura Jr., Honorio G. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
  • Zabala, Ramon A. (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan)
SECOND DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER

  • Abengoza Jr., Bernardo D. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Adonis-Astami, Maureen Claire Delune A. (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)
  • Arzaga, Ariston D. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Bacosa-Narrazid, Myra A. (Independent)
  • Dela Chica, Aniceto Ignacio B. (Independent)
  • Gabayan, Nelson M. (Independent)
  • Gomez-Remollo, Maria Christina B. (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)
  • Gregorio, Elmer V. (Independent)
  • Ibba, Al-Nashier M. (Partidong Pagbabago ng Palawan)
  • Leoncio, Carlito B. (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas)
  • Maminta, Ryan D. (Lakas Christian Muslim Democrats)
  • Pe, Andrew A. (Independent)
  • Relox, Arnel E. (Independent)
  • Rodriguez, Alanben S. (Independent)
  • Roxas, Marivic H. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
  • Said, Hajan A. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Servando Jr., Elfren B. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
THIRD DISTRICT BOARD MEMBER

  • Badilla, Wendell Voughn Albrech T. (Independent)
  • Manalo, Jaime J. (Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago)
  • Ortega Jr., Rafael V. (Aksyon Demokratiko)
