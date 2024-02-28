A member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has expressed opposition to renewing the endorsement of the operation of Ipilan Nickel Corporation in Barangay Maasin, Brooke’s Point.

Board Member Nieves Rosento said the endorsement should be opposed because it somewhat railroaded the process and did not follow proper procedure.

She said the endorsement for Ipilan Nickel Corporation was adopted and endorsed during the regular session on January 30, 2024, which was tackled in “Other Matters” and the minutes of which were adopted on February 6, 2024.

“Given the public and environmental significance of this endorsement, such matters must be carefully examined and included in the agenda to allow proper discussion and scrutiny had they been included in the agenda specifically in the Committee on Environmental Protection and Natural Resources,” Rosento said.

“I would like to express my strong opposition to the endorsement of Ipilan Nickel Corporation, which was done on January 30,” she added.

She further explained that she was not able to attend the February 6 session to manifest her opposition when the minutes of the previous session indicated the approval of the endorsement because her service vehicle suffered a malfunction and she was not able to travel from her hometown of El Nido to Puerto Princesa City.

“I respectfully request access to some of the documents ensuring transparency and accountability in the decision-making process, especially given the potential impact on the local community directly affected by the corporation’s operations in the municipality of Brooke’s Point, and also a comprehensive evaluation of the required SDMP considering community input is crucial to this project before the final endorsement and renewal of the endorsement of this project,” she stated.

“In light of this matter, I respectfully request that the endorsement be rescinded and declared null and void and that corrective measures be taken with proper procedure in moving forward,” she added, noting further that the matter be prioritized and addressed in a committee report to consider the Environmental Compliance Certificate and the community participation to consider the impact of the project in the municipality of Brooke’s Point.