A Catholic bishop in Palawan has launched an appeal for the construction of their cathedral.

“We humbly appeal to your generosity to be one of our benefactors in building the house of God in Taytay,” Bishop Broderick Pabillo of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay (AVT) in Palawan said in a letter.

According to the Catholic prelate, they are targeting at least PHP90 million to complete the construction of the church dedicated to St. Joseph the Worker.

The construction and fund-raising efforts started in 2019, but was stopped due to the pandemic and the recent typhoon that struck the province.

Pabillo said available funds were used to build houses and fishing boats for residents affected by the typhoon, as well as to reconstruct destroyed chapels.

“We prioritized addressing the needs of the people,” he said.

“I have heard the desire of the people and the clergy to finish the construction. Now in the year 2023, God willing, we plan to put our attention and efforts in building the cathedral,” he added.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay was established in 2002, while Pabillo was appointed as bishop of the AVT in 2021. (PNA)