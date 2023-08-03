The provincial police in Palawan are currently conducting an investigation into cigarette smuggling following the discovery of a warehouse where contraband tobacco products were hidden and the subsequent arrest of two individuals attempting to transport them through a checkpoint.

Police Major Ric Ramos, the spokesperson of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), said Wednesday that the provincial director, Police Colonel Carlito Narag Jr., has directed their drug enforcement and intelligence unit personnel to investigate the owner of the warehouse in Sitio Sungan-Sungan, Barangay Labog, Sofronio Española, with the aim of bringing him to court and curbing cigarette smuggling in the province.

“Under follow-up investigation pa kung sino ang may-ari noong warehouse. Ang nakuha doon ay nasa 132 master cases ng smuggled cigarettes,” Ramos said.

The warehouse was discovered on the morning of August 1 following a tip received by the police regarding the transportation of illicit tobacco products. A police team from the said town was then deployed to conduct an investigation, and during their surveillance, they observed the loading of master cases of illicit cigarettes into a white Toyota Hiace Van.

Subsequently, a checkpoint was set up in Brgy. Abo-Abo, also in Sofronio Española, to flag down the vehicle. This led to the detention of two suspects, identified as Ladja Mursalon, 26, and Mahadel Sala, 27, who were found in possession of 32 master cases of New Berlin cigarettes and 14 master cases of Fort cigarettes, worth a total of P644,000.

Ramos said that all in all 239 master cases and 19 plastic bags of smuggled tobacco products were seized in one day, and their estimated value was P3.5 million.

“Ang ipapa-file natin doon sa dalawang tauhan ay violation ng [Republic Act 10643], yong Graphic Health Warnings Law,” Ramos said, explaining that it requires all cigarette products to display graphic health warnings covering at least 50% of the front and back panels of the packaging.

He stated that Mursalon and Sala may face additional charges based on the findings of their ongoing investigation. The nature and extent of these charges will depend on the information uncovered during further inquiry.

Meanwhile, Bantay Palawan, which collaborated with the police in developing the case and executing the operation, stated that it is aligned with the provincial government’s commitment to combat cigarette smuggling in Palawan under the leadership of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

Retired police colonel Rey Jagmis, who heads the special enforcement body, said if there is already a call for destruction of the smuggled tobacco products, he will recommend that the governor leads it with line local and national agencies, such as the Bureau of Customs.

“Kami lang yong nagpahinog noong kaso, pero joint operation yon with the police and other agencies,” Jagmis said. “Puwede nating irecommend kay governor yan kung puwede na ang destruction.”

Bantay Palawan’s active participation against cigarette smuggling in the province stemmed from a special meeting held on June 13 at the office of Governor Socrates, where the high incidence of illicit trade was discussed.

The governor was informed that the significant illegal trade occurrence in Palawan is at 48 percent, making it the highest in Luzon and already comparable to that of Mindanao.

He was also apprised of the substantial reduction in the volume of the legitimate industry, having decreased by about 74% in four years, resulting in up to P1 billion peso in equivalent revenue loss for the government.

Illicit cigarettes have become widespread in various areas, including Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Espanola, Rizal, Quezon, Narra, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay, as well as on the islands of Cuyo and Linapacan. This is mainly because Southern Palawan is increasingly serving as a gateway for smuggled cigarettes originating from Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Vietnam, as well as from the regions of Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.