Palawan law enforcement agencies arrested three individuals who were on the list of most wanted persons in the region for multiple counts of statutory rape.

The suspects were identified as Reynaldo Magbanua Chavez, Joel Cuyo Luna, and Jessabel Alferez Genon, who were apprehended in separate joint operations on May 15, 2023.

According to reports, the arrests were made based on warrants issued by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of Branch 14, Fourth Judicial Region, Taytay, Palawan.

Chavez, Luna, and Genon are accused of violating certain articles of the Revised Penal Code (RPC). Specifically, they are charged with violating Article 266-A(1)(D) in relation to Article 266-B.

Article 266-A(1)(D) of the RPC pertains to the crime of rape and states that it is committed “through force, threat or intimidation” when the victim is “deprived of reason or otherwise unconscious.”

Article 266-B, on the other hand, defines the penalty for the crime of rape. It states that the penalty shall be reclusion perpetua (imprisonment for 20-40 years) when any of the circumstances enumerated in Article 266-A are present.

The joint operations were conducted by personnel from local law enforcement agencies, including Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), El Nido MPS, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO), Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit (PIDMU), 2nd PPMFC 4th platoon 401st RMFB, and NISGW.

The suspects are now under the custody of the respective local law enforcement agencies for proper disposition.

