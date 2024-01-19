The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) convened its First Quarter Special Council Meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the challenges posed by the impending El Niño phenomenon and to establish a dedicated task force aimed at effectively addressing its potential impacts.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to strategize and prepare for the challenges posed by the anticipated weather event.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, chairman of the Committee on Disaster Management in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, presided over the meeting on behalf of Governor Dennis Socrates, while PDRRM Officer Jeremias Alili served as his deputy.

During the meeting, council members engaged in detailed discussions regarding several crucial topics, which included analyzing the Weather and Climate Outlook provided by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), reviewing the action plans of key local offices, such as the Provincial Economic Enterprise and Development Office (PEEDO), Palawan Water, Bureau of Fire Protection Palawan, and the Provincial Agriculture Office.

They also addressed the approval of Intermediate Plan and PPAs to be funded by the 2023 trust fund from the Utilized DRRMF and the 2024 regular fund.

Earlier, PAGASA said that a strong El Niño is currently occurring and could extend until February, but there is a possibility of it shifting to the neutral El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) state during April-May-June this year.

Available sources define ENSO as a climate phenomenon characterized by the periodic warming (El Niño) and cooling (La Niña) of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It has a profound impact on global weather patterns.

During El Niño events, the sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become warmer than usual, leading to various climate-related effects, including altered rainfall patterns, droughts, and temperature anomalies in different parts of the world.

In contrast, during La Niña events, these sea surface temperatures become cooler than usual, resulting in a different set of climate impacts, such as increased rainfall and the potential for flooding.