The Provincial Board has adopted a resolution seeking permission from the national government to establish Palawan as a disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) hub or center in the country.

One of the main goals, according to author Board Member Ryan Maminta, is to build local capacity for DRRM, which may be achieved by creating a center or hub in a crucial area.

“By establishing Palawan as DRRM National Center or Hub with complete tools, including training academy, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) can focus on research and innovation to strengthen the country’s DRRM capacity,” he said.

Maminta said that according to data from the World Risk Index, the Philippines placed third among all nations with the greatest risk in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Volcanoes and earthquakes pose a significant threat to residents due to the country’s location inside the ring of fire. Flood, landslide, and tsunami all add to natural hazard exposure, he noted.