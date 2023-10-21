The economies of Puerto Princesa City and Palawan province have not entirely recovered since they have not yet rebounded to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Maria Lalaine Rodriguez, chief statistics specialist at the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) local office, said there are several reasons why economies would not recover as quickly as they would want.

Even as economies reopen, the recovery of several industries has been uneven, and some continue to struggle, she said on October 12, during the Kapihan hosted by the Philippine Information Agency for the local media at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Nevertheless, despite these ongoing economic challenges, there is encouraging news regarding their recovery efforts, she explained.

“Magkakaroon kami ng info dissemination about the provincial product account. That will be in December. Doon mo makikita ang performance ng lugar, kung ang economy niya ba ay tumataas or hindi. Noong 2021, ang ating economy, from -5% growth—bumaba tayo because of the pandemic—sa Palawan ay naging smaller negative na lang siya. Para ma-attain mo yong level before the pandemic, nasa -1.4% na lang siya—we are starting to recover,” she said.

“Sa city of Puerto Princesa, talagang from -10%, naka recover kaagad sila ng positive growth noong 2021,” she added.

In Palawan, the recovery journey is underway; however, it has not yet reached the pre-pandemic economic levels, she said. Similarly, in Puerto Princesa, there is a gradual resurgence, and the current economic conditions are favorable, but they have not yet returned to the levels observed before the pandemic.

It is evident that both areas are still working towards achieving the desired level of economic recovery and optimism.

Family and personal lifestyles affect this economic recovery as well. As the PSA measures the poverty threshold by how much is spent instead of how much is gained, there is no one major reason for the slight economic depression of Palawan and Puerto Princesa City. Rodriguez noted that taking in other factors, such as specifying what occupation or income earning ventures, would be too tedious.

“Nung nag-draw kami ng sample, kung ano yung means of income [ng individual], hindi mo siya makikita doon sa family income. For example teacher ka, at the same time farmer ka, those are two sources of income that contributes to the household expenses,” Rodriguez said.