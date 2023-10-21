In the 2021 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Puerto Princesa City and Palawan had a higher poverty incidence in 2018, but when compared to other provinces in the Mimaropa Region, their economic hardships were relatively lower.

The preliminary results of the 2021 Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) served as the foundation for the data. Among the individuals across the country who are considered to be living below the poverty line, 7.5% or 21,500 individuals reside in Puerto Princesa City, while 15.7% or 148,600 individuals reside in Palawan.

However, Maria Lalaine Rodriguez, chief statistics specialist for the PSA in Palawan, said that neither the province nor the city is the lowest in Mimaropa in this survey. Instead, a lot more were in Romblon, with 31% of their entire population falling under the poverty threshold, marking an extreme spike from the 19.7% they had during the 2018 FIES.

“Ibig sabihin noon, napakataas ng cost of living nila, yong level of income ng isang family ay hindi makaagapay para ma-meet nila yong poverty threshold nila. Kapag sinabi nating poverty threshold, ito yong sahod ng isang pamilya ay kaya niyang isustain yong basic needs, which is food, shelter, and education,” she said.

For families with an average of five members per household, 10.29%—equivalent to at least 25,700 families in the population of Palawan—have an average monthly income that does not reach P 10,001, which is the poverty threshold. Meanwhile, 4.8%—equivalent to 3,700 families—in Puerto Princesa City did not meet the average monthly income of P10,411.

An individual Palaweño falling below the poverty threshold would require an estimated P2,000 per month just to meet their basic food needs in 2021. On the other hand, a family would need at least P10,001 per month, and this amount may be slightly higher when living in a highly urbanized area.

“Sa Palawan, 9.4% ng overall population natin ang under the poverty threshold, kasama na dito ang Puerto Princesa City,” said Rodriguez.

The latest population statistics from the PSA in 2020 counted the total population of Palawan as 939,594, while Puerto Princesa has 307, 079. Assuming that the population count had not changed drastically in 2021, Rodriguez explained that would mean that out of 1,200,000 people living in Palawan and Puerto Princesa, approximately 117,000 individuals fall below the poverty threshold.

Asked about the average household income of those who live below the poverty threshold, Rodriguez said that they did not separate the data that finely, only taking into account the actual household income. She elaborated that most individuals held more than one job or had more than one way to generate income, which would be too tedious to take note of.

The poverty statistics as well, taken from the FIES, measured only the expenses of a household.

“Since mayroong nasa business, mayroong employed, mayroong nag-o-operate ng farm, iba-iba ang pinanggagalingan ng income. Wala namang specific sa mga sample households. Ang concentration talaga ng income nila ay sa food pero pag nasa taas ka ng poverty threshold you can buy more material things,” said Rodriguez.