Palawan and Puerto Princesa City posted impressive finishes in the MIMAROPA Regional Athletic Association (RAA) Meet held from May 23 to 26 in Romblon.

Palawan topped the Secondary Division with 28 gold medals, 13 silver, and 22 bronze. Oriental Mindoro took the 2nd place with 21 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and 26 bronze medals while Puerto Princesa City emerged 3rd with a haul of 14 gold, 10 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

In the Elementary Division, Oriental Mindoro dominated the competition, clinching the championship title with an outstanding performance that included 23 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals.

Palawan secured the second position in the Elementary Level, showcasing their athletic abilities with 10 gold medals, 17 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City secured the third spot in the Elementary Division, demonstrating their potential by earning 6 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals.

