Palawan and PPC combine to add 12 new COVID-19 cases
Palawan and Puerto Princesa City reported 12 new local cases of COVID-19 on Monday (April 19) – five from the city and seven from the province.
The Palawan Provincial Risk Reduction Management (PDRRMO) reported Monday afternoon (April 19) six more local cases in Culion town, bringing its all-local active cases count to 26, while another local case from Aborlan was also reported.
The City Information Department (CID) of Puerto Princesa also reported on Monday evening that an additional five all-local active cases were also recorded in Puerto Princesa from 11 new test results. The cases involved a 71-year-old female and a 54-year-old male from Barangay Maunlad, a 47-year-old male and a 35-year-old pregnant female from Barangay Tagburos, and a 68-year-old female from Barangay Bancao-Bancao.
Palawan now has 98 active cases, while Puerto Princesa has 138, making the total active cases 236 all over the city and the province.
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry