Palawan, named one of the country’s top islands and ranked sixth in Asia by Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) in 2023, will be one of the centerpieces at the Philippine pavilion at the World Travel Market (WTA) 2023, which runs from now to November 8 in London, United Kingdom.

The Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB PHL), in a statement released Monday, said that the province will be a major highlight in the pavilion, together with other tourist attractions like the mesmerizing Chocolate Hills in Bohol, the Philippines’ inaugural UNESCO Global Geopark, and Siargao, recognized as one of Asia’s top islands for 2023 by CNT Readers, all representing the unspoiled beauty of the Philippines.

It will also showcase Intramuros, which was named Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the 29th WTA, embodying the nation’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco will lead the Philippine contingent at the WTA this year. Assisting her will be TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita Montemayor Nograles and around 20 representatives from the private sector involved in tourism.

The delegation’s main goal is to highlight the attractions of Philippine tourism, build crucial links between local tourism product providers and global buyers, and encourage the hosting of international events throughout the Philippines’ extensive array of islands.

“Our participation at the World Travel Mart will market and promote the Philippines as a global destination with diverse and unique offerings, from our award-winning beaches and dive sites, world-renowned mountainscapes, immersive heritage sites and living cultural traditions, and tourism communities that offer purposeful travel for every traveler’s palate,” Frasco said in the statement.

WTM London, celebrated as the leading forum for travel and tourism, attracts a global audience of industry experts. Last year, over 35,000 professionals from 184 countries participated in the event.

This year, it’s projected to grow by 20%, featuring new exhibitors from various global regions, with notable attendees from the UK.

“This global exposure also helps us attract more investors that can enhance our portfolio of tourism gems and further President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr’s goal to position the country as a tourism powerhouse in Asia,” the DOT chief added.

TPB PHL noted too that the pavilion will highlight the nation’s greatest treasure–its people. This exhibit aims to demonstrate the renowned Filipino hospitality and skills to visitors before they even visit the Philippines.

The delegation will feature an array of Filipino talent, including performers, master weavers, mixologists, and baristas, all ready to showcase their abilities and leave a lasting impression on the global stage.

“Traveling is life-changing as it already is, but it becomes even more powerful if complemented with memorable interactions,” TPB COO Nograles claimed in the statement.

“Our weaving demonstration that will tell the story of the Cordilleran weavers will do just that as learning about tradition and an age-old craft can incite something awe-inspiring. We hope that this will encourage those who have yet to visit the Philippines to take that trip,” she added.

The Philippines is also well-set-up for a more digitalized experience in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Philippine Pavilion will immerse attendees in a captivating experience, offering virtual tours of Philippine destinations on a video wall, as well as a preview of the Travel Philippines App which will serve as a guide for travelers who wish to learn more about their dream destinations, complemented with DOT-accredited tour guides who can craft their personalized itineraries and make them happen.

The design of the Philippine Pavilion ingeniously blends natural materials with the Solihiya, a traditional Filipino pattern representing unity, strength, and resilience, mirroring the spirit of the Filipino people. This unique pattern will prominently feature in the stand’s architectural elements and decor, creating a visually striking and culturally immersive ambiance.

The exhibit will also feature bamboo bikes used for touring the Intramuros complex and allow traditional costume fittings for visitors to don the Filipiniana or the Barong Tagalog.