The provincial government of Palawan is all set to stage this year’s grandest and brightest three-week Baragatan Festival, which will provide the locals with an opportunity to showcase their rich culture and traditions in honor of the civil government’s 120th anniversary.

The festival, with the theme “Baragatan sa bagong Palawan ngayon – moderno, progresibo at kilala sa buong mundo: Legasiya ng tapat, mahusay at epektibong paglilingkod sa mga Palaweňo ng administrasyon ni Gov. Jose Ch. Alvarez,” promises a vibrant celebration starting on June 10, its soft opening day.

Capitol said Baragatan 2022 will showcase Palawan’s good harvest and other local products and services from the municipalities in the Barakalan sa Baragatan agro trade fair, homegrown green thumbs who will display their pots and plants in the Halamanan sa Baragatan garden show, and affordable and mouth-watering local delicacies and dishes for food lovers that will be offered in the Caraenan sa Dalan with nightly shows.

Caraenan sa Dalan file photo from the Palawan provincial government

There will also be an Arts Exhibit/Painting Competition and launching of Tiktok, Selfie, Groufie Contest.

The festival’s grand opening is set on June 17, which will highlight the accomplishments and legacies of incumbent governor Jose Alvarez through the Ulat sa Bayan that will be held at the newly-constructed Events Center at the Provincial Capitol grounds.

Headlining its attractions are the much-awaited Float Parade Competition, Pantiguan sa Dalan (dance parade participated in by local officials from the different municipalities), Saraotan sa Dalan (Streetdancing Competition), and Mutya ng Palawan 2022.

Nightly presentations will also captivate the audience with a variety of shows depicting the colorful culture of the province namely: Palawan Pop Idol, Indakan sa Baragatan (Hiphop Competition), Disenyo Palaweño (Fashion Design Contest), Tunog Palawan-Songwriting Competition, Gabi Y ang Koltorang Palaweño and An Evening with the Classics.

Agro trade fair file photo from the Palawan provincial government

Other activities calendared are photo exhibits, conventions, dog show, quiz bee, policy debate, sports events, travel and tourism fair

Baragatan sa Palawan Festival is a celebration of Palawan’s rich heritage and culture featuring an extravaganza of songs and dances, exposition of products and skills and gastronomic adventure. It is a manifestation of unity among Palaweños, and an invitation to the world to come and enjoy the island paradise and experience the warmth and hospitality of the Palaweño people.

“Baragatan” comes from a Cuyonon word “bagat”, which means “to meet.”

The organizers consider this year’s celebration as the ‘grandest’ with bigger prizes that the locals will surely enjoy their participation.